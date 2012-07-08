Fine Art Tv - Photography movie video art

Programs

News and Events
Portrait
Uncovered
Springboard
Face to Face
Digital Art
Fine Art Nude
Chez HIGGINS !
Commercial Art
Workshop Sessions
Survey
Do you like FineArtTv?
Contribute to its development :
Subscribe to the Newsletter

RSS Feeds

RSS 2.0 Programs
RSS 2.0 Fine Art Nude
RSS 2.0 Comments
Partners
FAQ
Terms & Conditions
FineArtCity

Enjoy the world of Creativity !

This week enjoy Les Krims in Portrait, Orcalyde in Digital Art, Intensity in Muse by Richard Murrian, Lionel Bayol Thémines - Bodylarsen in Uncovered, Yan MORVAN - Lebanon in Chez Higgins, Jerónimo Heitor Coelho - Visit the shapes in Face to Face, Florent Carmin in Sensuality, Badjoke in Springboard, the best of Advertising in Art Commercial and all your favorites programs.

Discover Fine Art Tv though these intimate video documentaries, articles and images portfolios !

Don't forget to visit FineArtCity where creative people share their creation. Enjoy photos and videos from great Pro and Amateurs from all over the world.

  
     
Events and News

Events and News
A selection of some noteable international news and events.
Sunday, July 08 2012
Looking to the future
"It would have been useless to develop a centre of excellence on a site lacking intellectual inspiration. We must be original in our thinking and create a new environment."
The…
Read more...
 
Portrait

Portrait
Famous international artists, they all belong to the best.
Tuesday, January 13 2015
Les Krims
The founder of the gallery Baudoin Lebon, presents Photographer Les Krims.
In tandem with the exhibition Krims, Wishful Thinking, Satire Inspired by the Decline of the Left in America…
Read more...
 
Uncovered

Uncovered
New symbols of creation, art relies on this for the future.
Monday, January 12 2015
Lionel Bayol Thémines - Bodylarsen
Does Lionel Bayol Thémines apply a formula learnt from biochemistry to produce his works?
Well perhaps yes, Lionel started by studying biochemistry in the south of France. It was…
Read more...
 
Springboard

Springboard
Come and discover the best creative scene for the professionals of tomorrow!
Thursday, January 08 2015
Badjoke
Overflowing with energy and creativity, Badjoke is the alliance of three musicians and two singers from Rouen (France). A fusion of reggae, rap, jungle and others musical expressions, their surprising…
Read more...
             
Face to Face

Face to Face
In a partnership with the FEP, discover the dynamics of European Photography.
Friday, January 09 2015
Jerónimo Heitor Coelho - Visit the shapes
Observing curves and lines of the built spaces which he photographs, Jerónimo Heitor Coelho offers us a particular point of vue on the photography of architecture. "Visit the shapes", this week…
Read more...
 
Digital Art

Digital Art
They are virtuosos in the art of electronic animation and trickery!
Tuesday, January 13 2015
Orcalyde
Working with natural materials and high-tech pigments as well as the latest software, Artist Orcalyde mixes science and art in fascinating experiments. Her Graphically Modified Organisms (GMO), DNA, UFOs are…
Read more...
 
Fine Art Nude

Fine Art Nude

Each week discover different styles of sensual fine art nude photography.
Sensuality is back in style!
  
Chez Higgins !

Chez Higgins !
Take a look inside the "Cabinet de Curiosités" of Chez Higgins.
Saturday, January 10 2015
Yan MORVAN - Lebanon
2nd June, 1982. I'm waiting for the end of the Summit Conference of the industrialized countries on the balcony of the Conference Palace in Versailles. The news comes in: The…
Read more...
             
Commercial Art

Commercial Art
This week in association with the Epica Awards, discover :
Tuesday, January 13 2015
Heinz & Chio Chips
Heinz Hot Ketchup, "Baby Dragon"
&
Chio Chips, "The Grandma Commercial"
Read more...
 
Tutorials and Workshop Sessions

Tutorials and Workshop Sessions
Profit from the know-how of talented photographers on our photographic workshops.
Sunday, November 15 2009
Bruce Smith - FASHION & SWIMWEAR PHOTOGRAPHY MASTER CLASS
From November 15th to November 21st 2009
Bruce Smith FASHION & SWIMWEAR PHOTOGRAPHY MASTER CLASS ON AN BEAUTIFUL TROPICAL ISLAND IN THE CARIBBEAN SEA.
Read more...
 

In the portfolios


François Xavier Prévot - Poet Walking
  
This has happened on Fine Art Tv

This has happened on Fine Art Tv

 Portrait
Thursday, July 07 2011
Bruce Davidson - Time Of Change
Bruce Davidson, a true star in the history of contemporary photography in the United States, he has produced over half a century, work that is celebrated for its social dimension,…
Read more...
 